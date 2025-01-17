Sony's PlayStation has donated $5 million to Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts.

Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida and president Hiroki Totoki pledged their support for the recovery efforts for those who have been displaced or had their homes destroyed since the January 7 wildfires, which started in the Pacific Palisades area, and spread to several other areas in Southern California, killing at least 25 people.

Yoshida said: “Los Angeles has been the home of our entertainment businesses for more than 35 years. We will continue to work with our local business leadership to determine how best Sony Group can support relief and recovery efforts in the days ahead."

PlayStation-owned studios, including 'The Last Of Us' developer Naughty Dog and Insomnia ('Marvel's Spider-Man'), have also donated to the relief efforts.

Naughty Dog said: “While we have been working hard to support those of our team that have been affected, we also want to support the community we are part of. We are joining Sony in making a donation to support wildfire relief efforts."

Insomniac said: “We have called the Los Angeles area home for decades. We feel a responsibility to support the communities that have molded us into who and what we are today. We would also like to deeply thank first responders and volunteers for their heroic acts with the ongoing containment and relief efforts. Please stay safe.”

'God of War' developer Santa Monica Studios announced: “To aid in the relief effort, Santa Monica Studios will be joining Sony and our Los Angeles PlayStation sister studios in making donations to organisations providing critical support to those that have found themselves without shelter and other basic necessities.

“In these dire circumstances, we are reminded that the heart of this incredible city beats with singular resilient compassion as so many have selflessly rallied together to provide aid for their neighbors and strangers alike. While we know the road to rebuilding will be long, there’s no place we’re more proud to call our home.”