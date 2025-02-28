Saber Interactive has insisted ‘Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2’ won’t become a “full live service game”.

The third-person-shooter came under fire from some fans for a recent Community Event, which was used as a way for players to unlock coveted cosmetics, but developer and publisher Saber has emphasised the event was not used to strike “FOMO” (fear of missing out) into users to get them to purchase these cosmetics.

In an update on ‘Space Marines’s community website, Saber wrote: “We have noted that the Community Events have received cold feedback since we introduced them as an additional way to unlock cosmetic items.

“We saw that many of you mentioned FOMO generated by the events. Rest assured, we are not looking to transform ‘Space Marine 2’ into a full live service game.”

The studio added the cosmetics that were available in the Community Event would be available to all players at a later date.

Saber continued: “The items available through events WILL be available later, for everyone. We want Community Events to be a way to unlock the items in advance, for the most dedicated players, and not to be a source of frustration and stress for everyone.

“However, that means we must provide a smooth experience in unlocking said items, which has not been the case so far.

“We deeply apologize for the trouble, and are currently working on a simplified process to unlock the items, to make the experience less constraining.”