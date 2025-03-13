‘Spectre Divide’ and developer Mountaintop Studios are to shut down over the coming 30 days.

Spectre Divide and developer Mountaintop Studios are to shut down over the next 30 days

The tactical-shooter launched on PC last September and hit consoles just a couple of weeks ago, but Mountaintop has now confirmed the servers for ‘Spectre Divide’ are to go offline within a month while the studio shutters by the end of the week due to a lack of “active players and incoming revenue”.

In a statement published to X (formerly Twitter), Mountaintop CEO Nate Mitchell said: “Since the PC launch, we stretched our remaining capital as far as we could, but at this point, we’re out of funding to support the game.

“This means Mountaintop will be closing its doors at the end of the week.

“We expect to take ‘Spectre Divide’ offline within the next 30 days, but we plan on disabling new purchases and refunding money spent since Season 1 launch via the platforms”.

The studio boss added Mountaintop had been “optimistic” about ’Spectre Divide’ when it launched to 400,000 players - with a peak of 10,000 concurrent users across all platforms - though the company ultimately found there wasn’t a sufficient number of players or revenue generated in order to keep the game and Mountaintop afloat.

Mitchell concluded: “Game development is full of twists, turns and surprises, and the industry has changed dramatically since we started the project in 2020.

“Even though we missed the mark this time, we wouldn’t trade the journey for anything.”