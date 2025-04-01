'Split Fiction' creator Josef Fares has cast doubt on speculation that a movie adaptation of the game is in the works.

It was recently reported by Variety that the Hazelight Studios title was being shopping around Hollywood – with "multiple top studios" said to be interested in the project - but Fares has denied knowledge that a 'Split Fiction' film is in development.

Speaking to Variety about the report, he said: "You know what I say? I believe it when I see it.

"Sometimes there’s a lot of talks, but nothing happens. So we will see."

In the outlet's report about the supposed 'Split Fiction' flick, it was claimed Story Kitchen - a media company specialising in adapting games and other non-traditional properties for film and TV - is currently assembling the project’s writers, director, and cast as part of a package deal.

When it released last month, 'Split Fiction' proved to be a major success for Hazelight, and sold over two million copies within the first week of launch (06.03.25).

On Bluesky, the studio gushed: "'Split Fiction' has sold 2 MILLION copies in 1 WEEK!!

"Holy c***, we’re blown away! Simply amazing … Thank you to all of our new and old fans - we love how excited you are for our game!"