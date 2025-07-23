Splitgate 2 has been pulled back into beta, its predecessor is shutting down, and layoffs have been confirmed as developer 1047 Games scrambles to revamp the troubled sequel.

Following a rocky launch on 6 June, 1047 Games announced Splitgate 2 will “go back to beta” so the team can undertake a “massive rework” , while the original Splitgate will have its servers permanently shut down next month.

The developer also confirmed 45 employees have been laid off in the move.

A studio statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) reads: “Splitgate 2 launched too early … We rushed certain features, made some boneheaded mistakes, and most importantly – we didn’t give you the polished, portal‑filled mayhem you fell in love with.

“So we're going back to beta. We'll be heads down until early next year, rebuilding major parts of the game to capture the spirit of what made Splitgate special.

“That means reworking progression from the ground up, adding more portals to our maps, simplifying monetization, refocusing on classic game modes you've been asking for, and more, which we’ll share soon.”

Despite the move, 1047 emphasised Splitgate 2 will “remain playable” during its overhaul before it is relaunched in 2026 with “big sweeping changes”.

The studio concluded: “We've faced a lot of dark days and have made many mistakes, but we've learned a lot and are as determined as ever to make Splitgate as great as possible.

“Splitgate has been our life for 10 years, and we wouldn't have it any other way. We've got work to do, but we aren't giving up.”

This marks the second round of layoffs at 1047 Games in just two months, following earlier cuts in June.

Co-founders Ian Proulx and Nicholas Bagamian have waived their salaries during the overhaul, stating they won’t rehire until the revamped version of Splitgate 2 is ready.

Splitgate 2 originally promised a free-to-play portal-based FPS with a battle royale mode and map creator, but technical issues and expensive cosmetics drew criticism.