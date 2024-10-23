Sports Interactive won't be giving 'Football Manager 24' a current season update after delaying 'FM 25'.

The developer recently confirmed the new title won't be making its original release date in November, and it will instead drop in March 2025 as the team continue to work on the game.

Fans have been calling for an update to the current game to allow them to play with current squads and competition rules.

However, SI said in a statement: "This is something we have been exploring since the initial internal conversation about postponing this game's release.

"Having now scoped the work that would be required, and despite a good initial response from many of our licensors, we cannot lift assets that we are using in FM25 and make them work in FM24 without recreating them in full.

"The same applies to the many competition rules, translations and database changes that cannot be ported back.

"The updated assets and data would both be required to obtain licensor approval - they cannot be separated."

They added: "This is a substantial undertaking which would take critical resources away from delivering FM25 to the highest possible quality, which we simply cannot compromise on."

SI noted that people who pre-purchased the new game can get a refund, while thanking everyone for their "patience".

They said: "We sincerely thank you for your patience. We are passionately committed to delivering the best game possible when we release in March 2025."