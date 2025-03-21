The official 'Assassin’s Creed Shadows' mental masterclass has been unveiled - and it has been designed to sharpen players' minds as they tackle the latest instalment of the video game franchise.

Dan Abrahams with Sunpi

Ubisoft enlisted renowned sports psychologist Dan Abrahams - a high-performance coach - to improve the mental agility of gamers as they step into the shadows of feudal Japan.

Dan has worked with elite esports teams, including Tundra, and world-class athletes and teams, such as UFC, Aston Martin F1, England Rugby under Eddie Jones, Eddie Howe’s AFC Bournemouth side and current Liverpool FC manager Arne Slot.

Drawing from the skills of the master assassins in the game, Naoe and Yasuke, the masterclass blends psychological techniques with in-game skills and abilities, empowering players to enhance their own mental agility, whether infiltrating a fortress unseen or striking with precision in battle.

In 'Assassin’s Creed Shadows', ‘Knowledge’ is more than just information - it is the key to unlocking your assassin’s full potential. Certain upgrades, abilities, and insights are only accessible once your character reaches specific ‘Knowledge Ranks,’ earned through non-violent activities such as strategic reconnaissance, historical discovery, and meditative practices.

The official 'Assassin’s Creed Shadows' mental masterclass, created by Dan and featuring presenter and content creator Sunpi, brings the game’s philosophy to life, immersing fans deeper into the world of 'Assassin’s Creed'.

Players can refine their focus, heighten their awareness, and develop the confidence of a master assassin through simple yet powerful techniques inspired by each character’s journey.

This includes the ancient art of Kuji-Kiri Meditation, a ritual practiced by shinobi to channel inner strength, sharpen intuition, and prepare for the challenges ahead.

Sports psychologist Dan said: "Mastering the mind is just as crucial as physical skill, whether on the battlefield, in competition, or in gaming. 'Assassin’s Creed Shadows' places deep emphasis on strategy, patience, and mental fortitude, and this masterclass brings those same principles to life. By integrating techniques inspired by the game’s features, players can sharpen their focus, build resilience, and step into the mindset of a true samurai or shinobi assassin.”

Calum Ridgewell, Communications Manager from Ubisoft, added: “The world of Assassin’s Creed has always been about more than combat - it’s about intelligence, stealth, and mastering the art of patience. The mental masterclass deepens that experience, helping players develop the awareness and decision-making skills that define our characters. Whether you’re navigating the treacherous politics of the Sengoku era or planning your next strategic strike, you can train your mind like a true Assassin’s Creed legend.”

The masterclass has been designed to use alongside 'The Official Assassin’s Creed Shadows' workout which launched earlier this month.

'Assassin's Creed Shadows' is out now for PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S, macOS and iPadOS.