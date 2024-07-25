'Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl' has been delayed again.

The upcoming first-person-shooter has suffered several pushbacks throughout its development at Ukrainian studio GSC Game World, and was due to release in September 2024.

However, the game's director Yevhen Grygorovych has now confirmed the title will be launching in November in order to allow the developers time to iron out all of the game's kinks and bugs.

In an update video titled 'Really, Again?' posted to GSC's YouTube channel, Grygorovych said: "We know you might be tired of waiting, and we truly appreciate your patience. These two additional months will give us the chance to fix more 'unexpected anomalies' (or simply 'bugs', as you call them).

"We are always grateful for your ongoing support and understanding – it means the world to us. We’re just as eager as you are to finally release the game and for you to experience it for yourself."

Initially set to release in April 2022, the Xbox exclusive was first pushed back to the end of the year, though Russia's invasion of the country in March delayed the title indefinitely.

Work on the project started back up in May 2022, with GSC revealing "much of the game’s development [would] take place" in their new Prague office.

Eventually, the title was given a September 2024 release date, though this would also turn out to be another miss.

Despite the bad news, the studio head promised a developer-led deep dive into 'Stalker 2' would take place on 12 August, which will give players a detailed look at the game, as well as showcasing an entire story quest.

On top of this, the developers will be hosting Q and A panels, and are set to provide fans with some new behind-the-scenes footage.