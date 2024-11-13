'Star Trek' actor Tim Russ voices Sylens in 'LEGO Horizon Adventures'.

Tim Russ is taking over from the late Lance Reddick as Sylens in 'LEGO Horizon Adventures'

Following the death of Lance Reddick in March 2023, the 68-year-old actor - who is known for playing Lieutenant Commander Tuvok on 'Star Trek: Voyager' - is stepping into his shoes to portray the deuteragonist of 'Horizon Zero Dawn', IGN reports.

Sylens is an ally of Aloy after they joined forces to unearth the truth behind the machines and the fate of the Old Ones.

It's not Russ' first foray into the world of Horizon, as he voiced Jetakka in 2022’s 'Horizon Forbidden West'.

'LEGO Horizon Adventures' is released on November 14 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and PC.

Meanwhile, a third ‘Horizon’ game “might be a way off” because Guerrilla Games is reportedly working on an online game in the series.

The developer has so far released the two single-player titles ‘Zero Dawn’ and ‘Forbidden West’, and while the studio has confirmed they are working on a third game, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier recently claimed the project won’t be seen for a while because Guerrilla is busy developing an online game set in the action-RPG universe.

During an appearance on Spawn Wave’s ‘Spawncast’ podcast, he said: “Guerrilla is an interesting place, because they’re working on this ‘Horizon’ online game that ... I’m not sure how many people want that.”

The industry insider added he had “lots of questions” about the studio’s supposed strategy to work on a live-service title considering it has it had its hands full with the recently released ‘Zero Dawn’ remaster and ‘LEGO Horizon Adventures’.

He said: “They’ve got this remaster coming and the Lego game coming. What happens if neither of those hit, and it turns out there isn't a ton of interest in ‘Horizon’ anymore? Are they still gonna be doing the online game?

“There are a lot of questions around their strategy and around that online game that I certainly have.”