Former developers of ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ “want to get the gang back together” after the game’s resurgence.

Former developers of Star Wars: Battlefront II 'want to get the gang back together' after the game’s resurgence

While DICE’s 2017 shooter hasn’t received any updates in over five years, ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ has seen a huge spike in popularity following the conclusion of the Disney+ show ‘Andor’, and ex-developer Mats Helge Holm - who worked on the game - has now revealed he and his former colleages want to reunite for a possible third ‘Battlefront’ title.

In a post on Reddit, Holm said: “Me, and having heard around my group of ex-colleagues, we want to get the gang back together.”

While the developers are keen to return to the battlefront, Holm admitted it would be hard to get Dennis Branvall - who served as the creative director of ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ - to return after he left DICE and formed his own studio Wayfinder Games in 2020.

Holm said: “Dennis is a hard one to get back, last I checked he moved up north. Not an easy commute.”

At the moment, ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ has a 9,777 concurrent peak player count on Steam - the highest amount of players on the platform since January 2021.

While that number doesn’t seem huge, the Steam figure does not take into account all of the other players on PlayStation, Xbox and PC through different platforms such as the EA App and the Epic Games Store.