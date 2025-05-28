‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ has smashed its Steam player record.

Despite not receiving any new content since 2020, the 2017 shooter - which was develoepd by DICE and published by Electronic Arts - has seen a huge surge in popularity, and has now managed to attract the most players it has ever seen on Steam, with an all-time peak of 18,523.

Following the fan-organised event over the weekend (24.05.25) dubbed Resurgence Day - which saw players return to the battlefront to show EA the IP was still popular and to convince the studio to make ‘Star Wars: Battlefront III’ - the game has nearly doubled its previous player peak before the movement began this month, with its initial peak on Steam standing at 10,345 in January 2021.

While the Steam figure doesn’t seem huge, the 18,000 players on Valve’s platform don’t represent the total number of players for ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’, with Steam notably being the smallest platform compared to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC through the EA App and the Epic Games Store.

According to insiders, ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ surpassed 315,000 in total on Resurgence Day.

Following the surge in popularity for ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’, several ex-developers on the game have said they would be willing to return to the franchise.

Mats Helge Holm - who served as a QA analyst on 'Star Wars: Battlefront II' - said on Reddit: “Me, and having heard around my group of ex-colleagues, we want to get the gang back together.”

Former lead animator Harvey Newman also voiced his excitement at the prospect of a ‘Star Wars: Battlefront III’.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Loving the renewed hype around #Battlefront2!

“I was the lead animator on the game - if ‘Battlefront 3’ ever happens, I’d love to return.

“The team was excellent, and the community feedback loop was the best I’ve seen in my career. So many ideas left on the table!”