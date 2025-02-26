‘Star Wars: Eclipse’ developer Quantic Dream is unaffected by NetEase Games’ layoffs.

After NetEase - which is the parent company of Quantic Dream - announced it would be undergoing a restructuring programme for several of its studios, Quantic Dream’s CEO Guillaume de Fondaumière has emphasised the developer will not be suffering any cuts as a result of the publisher’s layoffs.

Taking to LinkedIn, Fondaumière wrote: “We were deeply saddened to learn about the recent layoffs and studio closures affecting some of the NetEase group’s divisions. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted, and we sincerely hope that they quickly find new opportunities.

“[Quantic Dream founder] David Cage and I would like to express our gratitude to the fans and friends who have reached out to us in recent days regarding Quantic Dream.

“We want to reassure everyone that our studios in Paris and Montreal remain unaffected. We are continuing to develop our projects at full pace, with several open positions available in both locations.”

Since its announcement in 2021, updates on ‘Star Wars: Eclipse’ have been few and far between, with the last official news coming in August 2024 when the game’s lead writer Adam Williams announced he would be leaving Quantic Dream to form his own studio.

It has previously been reported ‘Star Wars: Eclipse’ was targeting a 2026 release window, though Quantic Dream was said to be struggling to hire staff following allegations of sexual harassment and harbouring a toxic work culture.