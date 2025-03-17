‘Star Wars: Hunters’ is shutting down.

Star Wars: Hunters is to shut down in October

The mobile hero-shooter - which is similar to ‘Marvel Rivals’ - launched globally in June 2024, though developer Zynga has now confirmed ‘Star Wars: Hunters’ will be sunsetted on 1 October after it receives its final content update next month.

In a statement posted to the ‘Star Wars: Hunters’ website, Zynga wrote: “Thank you for your incredible support and for being part of the world of Vespaara. After careful consideration, we want to let you know that the final content update for ‘Star Wars: Hunters’ on all platforms will be on April 15th. The game will remain playable until October 1st, 2025, when the game’s online servers will be shut down.

“We understand this news may be disappointing and want to assure you that this decision was not made lightly. Your passion and dedication to the game and its community have meant the world to us, and we are committed to providing visibility and updates throughout the transition process.”

The studio confirmed the final update will add the new Support Hunter Tuya - who will be available to all players at no cost - and will disable all in-game purchases.

After that, the servers will go offline on 1 October, meaning ‘Star Wars: Hunters’ will no longer be playable.

Zynga concluded: “Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey and for the time you’ve spent playing ‘Star Wars: Hunters’.”