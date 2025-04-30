Respawn Entertainment has made some “targeted team adjustments” to the developers of the third ‘Star Wars: Jedi’ game.

Respawn Entertainment has made some 'targeted team adjustments' to the third Star Wars: Jedi game

The studio is currently working on the third and final entry into its ‘Star: Wars Jedi’ series, though the future of the game became murky following a recent Bloomberg report that claimed its publisher Electronic Arts (EA) had laid off 300 employees - with about 100 of those cuts said to have been to Respawn.

Respawn has since confirmed it has made some “targeted team adjustments” to both its ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ sequel and ‘Apex Legends’, and has cancelled two projects - one of which is said to have been a new ‘Titanfall’ game.

In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), the studio said: “As we sharpen our focus on the future, we’ve made the decision to step away from two early-stage incubation projects and make some targeted team adjustments across ‘Apex Legends’ and ‘Star Wars: Jedi’.

“These decisions aren’t easy, and we are deeply grateful to every teammate affected - their creativity and contributions have helped build Respawn into what it is today.”

Speaking specifically about the third ‘Star Wars: Jedi’ game, the studio said: “Within the ‘Star Wars’ universe, we’re excited to keep building new stories - with the next chapter of the ‘Star Wars: Jedi’ series aiming to raise the bar again for storytelling and gameplay.”

An EA spokesperson since confirmed the layoffs, and told Bloomberg: “As part of our continued focus on our long-term strategic priorities, we've made select changes within our organisation that more effectively aligns teams and allocates resources in service of driving future growth.”

As well as the third ‘Star Wars: Jedi’ title, Respawn has been helping new studio Bit Reactor with its upcoming turn-based strategy game ‘Star Wars: Zero Company’, which is slated to launch at some point next year.