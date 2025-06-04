'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' director Stig Asmussen is working on a 'Dungeons and Dragons' game.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The game director - who left Respawn Entertainment in 2023 to "pursue other adventures - launched Giant Skull last year, and now the studio's first major title has been unveiled.

Wizards of the Coast has confirmed the collaboration with Giant Skull to make an "all-new, single-player action-adventure title set in the world of 'Dungeons and Dragons'".

In a statement, Stig said: "Our talented and experienced team at Giant Skull is built on creativity and curiosity.

"Our goal is to craft a rich new 'Dungeons and Dragons' universe filled with immersive storytelling, heroic combat and exhilarating traversal that players will fully embrace."

Like 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order', the game will be a single player game for PC and console.

It's in development using Unreal Engine 5, but further details are scarce, with more set to follow "at a later date".

When EA announced that Stig - who also contributed to 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' - was leaving Respawn in September 2023, they wished him "the best of luck" for his future.

A spokesperson said at the time: "After careful thought and consideration, Stig Asmussen has decided to leave Respawn to pursue other adventures, and we wish him the best of luck.

"Veteran Respawn leaders will be stepping up to guide the team as they continue their work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor."

In March 2024, he announced the launch of his own triple-A studio Giant Skull.

At the time, he said the company's goal is "to craft a rich universe that players will want to lose themselves in for years to come", with a focus on gameplay-driven and story immersed action adventure games.

He also promised a team "renowned for immersive storytelling, heroic combat and exhilarating traversal".

As well as developers who've worked on the likes of 'God of War', 'League of Legends' and 'Fortnite', 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' technical director Jon Carr and ex-Rocksteady Studios boss Anthony Scott joined him in executive rolls.

Anthony said in a statement at the time: "We're creating something special, and have been fortunate to enough to assemble an incredible initial team of developers who are extremely passionate and experienced in creating genre-defining, third person action-adventures."