The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is still in the works, Saber Interactive CCO Tim Willits has suggested

Updates about the upcoming title have been few and far between since its announcement in 2021, though Saber’s head has now clarified all of the studio's announced projects - including the ‘KOTOR’ remake - are still being developed following last week's announcement of ‘Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 3’.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Willits wrote: “Saber Interactive is one of the largest independent developers in the world. We are working on numerous games across many different genres.

“Everything that we have talked about is still in development. We will share information on upcoming games when we have something cool to share.”

The last official update on the ‘KOTOR’ remake - which will be a reimagining of BioWare’s 2003 RPG classic - came in April 2024 when Saber CEO Matthew Karch insisted the game was “alive and well”.

He told IGN at the time: “It's clear and it's obvious that we're working on this.

“It’s been in the press numerous times. What I will say is that the game is alive and well, and we're dedicated to making sure we exceed consumer expectations.”

Announced in September 2021, the ‘KOTOR’ remake has had a troubled development, and was initially being developed by Aspyr until the studio was taken off the project in August 2022 because Sony was reportedly unhappy with the direction the game was going in.

After that, Saber took over and rebuilt the ‘KOTOR’ remake from the ground up, though the title was once again thrown into doubt when Saber was sold by its parent company the Embracer Group in March 2024.

However, it was since confirmed Saber took the ‘KOTOR’ remake with it once it split from Embracer, with the studio continuing to work on the game.