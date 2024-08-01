‘Star Wars Outlaws’ creative director Julian Gerighty refuses to engage in “bad faith” debates about the game.

The upcoming action-adventure title received criticism from some fans due to the character design of its main character Kay Vess, but the Ubisoft developer has insisted discussions like this are “not worth engaging with”.

Speaking to The Washington Post, he said: “Kay is meant to be approachable, a petty thief who ends up barreling through this story, making bad decisions and centered with a lot of humour, humility and toughness. That's what's important to me. And she's beautiful, come on.

“It makes no sense to me, and it's not worth engaging with. If you engage with bad-faith people, there's no nuance and no possibility of real dialogue. So all we can do is make the best game possible.”

Despite being the subject of some criticism, Gerighty promised the game - which is set to hit Xbox, PlayStation and PC on 30 August - will live up to fan expectations, and revealed Sucker Punch’s ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ and Rockstar’s ‘Red Dead Redemption’ were his “biggest reference” when designing the project’s open world.

He told GamesRadar: “‘Red Dead Redemption’ is phenomenal, [because it treats] the world as a world - not as a checklist of activities that are repeated often.

“But I think that ‘Ghost of Tsushima’, what I loved about it was this purity of having a player fantasy and really leaning into it. This is the story, the world, the character, everything fits together with the gameplay guiding everything.

“That’s the fantasy of ‘you are a samurai ninja in Japan.’ That was one of the guiding lights for this.”