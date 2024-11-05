'Star Wars: Outlaws' Creative Director Drew Rechner has shared details about the game's "biggest update yet".

Star Wars: Outlaws Creative Director Drew Rechner has shared details about the game's 'biggest update yet'

The developer – who took over from Julian Gerighty as the title's lead last month – teased Massive Entertainment were focused on "three key areas" to improve the action-adventure game through the upcoming Title Update 1.4, which is slated to arrive on 21 November.

In a developer update shared to publisher Ubisoft's website, Rechner said: "The first key area of improvement to the game is combat where we see a real opportunity to add more depth and excitement to the experience, further rewarding your tactics and precision.

"Our second key area is stealth which is not only about improving the readability and consistency of enemy detection, but also providing choice in how you want to approach each encounter.

"Finally, our third key area of focus is centered around the character controls, which means improving the reliability of cover, increasing the responsiveness of climbing and crouching, and generally improving the consistency of the controls overall."

The director also thanked fans for their "constructive feedback" on 'Outlaws', and vowed the studio would work to "further improve certain elements that matter the most".

He said: "We deeply care about your experience with the game, and use all the data and feedback possible to see the friction points you are encountering, what you're enjoying, and where we can further improve certain elements that matter the most to you."

As well as the update, Massive will be adding the first story pack 'Wild Card' to the title on 21 November.