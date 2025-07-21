Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot says Star Wars Outlaws underperformed partly because the Star Wars brand itself was in “choppy waters”.

At a recent shareholder meeting, the studio boss addressed the 2024 action-adventure title’s disappointing sales figures, and claimed it was the waning power of the Star Wars brand that had primarily caused Star Wars Outlaws’ underwhelming performance.

Guillemot told investors: “For Star Wars Outlaws, we didn’t reach our sales targets. The game suffered from a number of items.

“First, it suffered from the fact that it was released at a time when the brand, the brand that it belonged to was in a bit of choppy waters.

“And the game had a few items that still needed to be polished, and they were polished and debugged in the early weeks, but it did affect sales volumes.

“We did heavily improve the game by troubleshooting and debugging, and when it will be released on upcoming consoles, such as the [Nintendo] Switch 2, it will be the new version of the game.”

Reports suggested that Star Wars Outlaws failed to reach sales targets, selling around one million copies in its first month - far below Ubisoft's expectations.

While Star Wars Outlaws disappointed, Electronic Arts’ 2017 shooter Star Wars: Battlefront II has since gone on to have a huge resurgence - smashing its Steam concurrent player record and sparking renewed interest in the multiplayer series.