The most recent update to ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ has removed nearly all of the forced stealth segments from the game.

Developer Massive Entertainment has released Title Update 1.4.0 to the action-adventure title, which includes a number of welcomed quality-of-life improvements - including the removal of forced stealth sections from “almost all quest objectives”.

Even so, fans who favour a more covert approach to missions will still be able to stick to their sneaky playstyle.

In an update to publisher Ubisoft’s website, ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ creative director Drew Rechner said: “Our first step in expanding player choice is removing forced stealth from almost all quest objectives. This doesn't mean that sneaking is no longer a viable or even preferable option in some cases.

“Rather, if you're caught while sneaking, the objective won't fail and reset you to the last checkpoint.

“Instead, you'll seamlessly transition into combat. We know many of you enjoy the stealth approach, so it was important to us to preserve that playstyle while also giving you the freedom to decide how to tackle each mission.

“Ultimately, you'll have the choice to sneak, go in combat-first, or---my personal favorite---sneak until you're caught and then blast your way out.”

The developer added the team has also enabled combat in syndicate districts - which was previously only allowed for stealthy approaches - so that players have “the option to fight [their] way through if [they] prefer”.

As well as these changes, Rechner said Massive would be “expanding player choice in broader ways”, such as the inclusion of “more meaningful combat decisions, like targeting specific enemy body parts for powerful headshots and exploiting weak points”.