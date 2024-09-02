The ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ developers have defended the huge range of glitches that plagued the game’s launch as the result of the ambition behind the project.

The ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ developers have defended the huge range of glitches that plagued the game’s launch as the result of the ambition behind the project

Released on 30 August, the highly anticipated title was available three days earlier for those who pre-ordered its Gold and Ultimate editions.

But players who accessed the game early encountered problems, including issues with progression, save files and a string of bugs.

Ubisoft quickly rolled out a patch in an attempt to address some of these concerns.

Julian Gerighty, creative director at Massive Entertainment, acknowledged the challenges but said they were a consequence of the game’s scope.

He told the BBC: “When you have millions of players step into your world, you’d rather it not happen. It’s one of those things that we’ll keep a lookout for, keep correcting, and keep improving.”

Gerighty also admitted the issues were “not ideal”, but emphasised the complexity of the game was a factor.

He added: “Sometimes these things happen. The bigger the game, the more systems you have, the more complex it’s going to be. “There’s a lot we can do to improve the experience, but it always has to be through the lens of the creative filter.”

Gerighty also highlighted the importance of community feedback in refining the game, adding: “We see it as an opportunity to examine how we can push things further in the future. And that’s going to be a part of the action plan on this game, too.”

‘Star Wars Outlaws’ has received mixed reviews, but players have praised its vast, explorable world.