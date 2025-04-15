Electronic Arts (EA) has revealed its turn-based strategy game, ‘Star Wars: Zero Company’.

Star Wars: Zero Company has been revealed by Electronic Arts

The upcoming title - which is being developed by Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment - has been in the works since its announcement in January 2022, and EA has now given fans their first official look at ‘Star Wars: Zero Company’.

The photo indicates the title will take place during the Clone Wars, with some of the squad members showcased including an Umbaran soldier, a Tognath Jedi, a Phase I Clone Trooper, a red astromech droid, a Mandalorian and a scoundrel-like leader.

More details about ‘Star Wars: Zero Company’ are to be revealed at Star Wars Celebration in Japan, which will take place on 19 April 2025 at 4:30pm JST.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), EA posted the teaser image and captioned it: “Engage in turn-based tactical combat - ‘Star Wars: Zero Company’.

“Join us at #StarWars celebration on April 19 for a panel with @BitReactor, @Respawn, and @LucasfilmGames where we’ll share a world-exclusive first look at our new game (sic).”

The characters depicted in the ‘Star Wars: Zero Company’ reveal image seemingly do not make up the full team at players’ disposal, as Lucasfilm Games teased these were “just a few members of the elite squad under your command”.

While no release date has been announced for ‘Star Wars: Zero Company’ - which is being helmed by ‘XCOM 2’ art director Greg Forestch through Bit Reactor - the title may receive one alongside a gameplay or story trailer at Star Wars Celebration Japan.