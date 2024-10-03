‘Starfield’s design lead Emil Pagliarulo thinks the title is “the best game [Bethesda Softworks] has ever made”.

Starfield's design lead Emil Pagliarulo thinks the title is 'the best game [Bethesda Softworks] has ever made'

While the developer accepted the sci-fi RPG isn’t “everyone’s cup of tea”, Pagliarulo argued the title was one of the studio’s best and most ambitious projects to date because the team “pushed [themselves] to make something totally different”.

Speaking with GamesRadar+, he said: “I think in a lot of ways, ‘Starfield’ is the hardest thing Bethesda has ever done.

“We pushed ourselves to make something totally different. To just jam into an Xbox the biggest, richest space simulation RPG anyone could imagine. That we pulled it off makes ‘Starfield’ something of a technical marvel.

“It's also, in a lot of ways, the best game we've ever made.

“But for us, most importantly, ‘Starfield’ has its own unique personality, and now sits right next to ‘Fallout’ and ‘Elder Scrolls’.”

The game recently launched its first story expansion ‘Shattered Space’, which included new features like the REV-8 rover and a handful of bug fixes and performance improvements.

Bethesda’s lead creative producer Tim Lamb had previously teased the studio had “future plans” for more expansions to ‘Starfield’ following ‘Shattered Space’.

He told The Gamer: “There's always several ideas floating through the course of development. We have future plans.

“We've spent the last year since release trying to do quality of life updates every couple weeks or so. And then, at the end of the year, we get the REV-8 and ‘Shattered Space’. So that's exciting.

“It's a big impact and a big change to the game.”