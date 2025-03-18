A new 'Starship Troopers' movie is reportedly in development.

The sci-fi IP first appeared on the silver screen in 1997 with the Paul Verhoeven-directed film, though Deadline has now claimed a rebooted 'Starship Troopers' flick is on the way from director Neill Blomkamp.

According to the outlet, the upcoming movie will be a more faithful adaption of the 1959 source material – which was written by Robert A. Heinlein – and steer away from the more satirical approach the 1997 picture took.

The project also reunites Blomkamp with producer and long-time collaborator Terri Tatchell, who had previously with the 'District 9' director on the Sony film 'Gran Turismo'.

This 'Starship Troopers' film will be in addition to the 'Helldivers 2' flick, which itself is inspired by the original sci-fi movie.

In January, Sony announced that the Helldivers 2' film was in the works at Sony Pictures and Sony Productions, with game developer Arrowhead Game Studios also collaborating with Hollywood on the project.

During Sony's Creative Entertainment Vision (CES) 2025 press conference, head of PlayStation Productions Asad Qizilbash said: "Looking ahead as to what might come next, I'm excited to announce we are working with Sony Pictures on developing a film adaptation of our amazingly popular PlayStation game 'Helldivers 2'."