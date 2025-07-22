Still Wakes the Deep developer The Chinese Room has confirmed layoffs as it regains independence from Sumo Digital to focus on its own projects.

After completing a management buyout, The Chinese Room confirmed that an undisclosed number of staff were laid off during its split from Sumo Digital.

The Brighton-based studio now employs 55 developers following the departures.

A spokesperson told Game Developer: "Following the divestment process a number of roles were regrettably made redundant. The specifics are confidential but the studio is currently 55 developers.

"This was a very difficult process as we sought a future for the studio outside of Sumo. No more layoffs are planned as the studio moves forward."

The Chinese Room says no further staff cuts are planned, and it now plans to develop two original IPs and may collaborate with external studios to support its growth now that it has split from Sumo Digital.

The buyout, backed by venture firm Hiro Capital, came after Sumo shifted away from original IP toward co-development.

The move ensures The Chinese Room can continue working on its own games and maintain creative autonomy.

Studio director Ed Daly said: "This management buyout allows us to scratch the creative itch of continuing to work on new, original intellectual property, but also to partner with other studios on other projects when they fit in with our vision.

"This is what we are doing and we want to carry on doing it, so we're happy to carry on in this vein."

The studio is set to release Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 in October 2025, which it developed in partnership with Paradox Interactive.