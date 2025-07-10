Subnautica 2 has been delayed.

The upcoming adventure title - which is being developed by Unknown Worlds Entertainment - was initially due to launch its Early Access towards the end of 2025, though publisher Krafton has now confirmed it has been pushed back to next year to ensure the studio can deliver “the best possible experience for players”.

In a statement provided to Eurogamer, Krafton said: “During playtests for Subnautica 2, we received valuable feedback from our community that reinforced our confidence in the game's direction.

“At the same time, the feedback highlighted a few areas that could benefit from further refinement before release.

“As community voices play a central role in how we shape our games, we've made the decision to give the development team more time to implement that feedback and deliver a more complete experience.

“As a result, Subnautica 2's Early Access launch has been rescheduled for 2026.”

The publisher added the delay was “based solely on our commitment to quality and to delivering the best possible experience for players”, and was not ”influenced by any contractual or financial considerations”.

Krafton concluded: “The decision had already been under discussion prior to recent leadership changes at the studio.”

Work on Subnautica 2 has been underway since 2022, and the title’s lead designer Anthony Gallegos previously teased it would be Unknown Worlds’ “biggest, most ambitious Subnautica game ever”.