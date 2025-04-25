‘Subnautica 2’ lead designer Anthony Gallegos has teased the upcoming survival title will be Unknown Worlds Entertainment’s “biggest, most ambitious ‘Subnautica’ game ever”.

Subnautica 2 lead designer Anthony Gallegos has teased the upcoming survival title will be Unknown Worlds Entertainment's 'biggest, most ambitious Subnautica game ever'

The studio has been working on the sequel title since 2022 and is aiming to release the game at some point later this year, and Gallegos has now promised fans ‘Subnautica 2’ will be worth the wait.

In a video uploaded the the official ‘Subnautica’ YouTube channel, the developer said: “The whole team believes that ‘Subnautica 2’ is shaping up to be our biggest, most ambitious ‘Subnautica’ game ever. “We’ve taken everything we’ve learned from our experience on the previous games, [and] we’ve poured it into ‘Subnautica 2’.

“We’re working with veterans of the ‘Subnautica’ series, but have also brought on some new faces, so you know you’ll be in good hands.”

Gallegos added Unknown Worlds was ready to “shake things up” by bringing co-op to ‘Subnautica 2’ - a first for the series.

He said: “For the first time, you’ll have the chance to experience ‘Subnautica 2’ with friends in co-op.

“But whether you choose to play solo or with friends, each descent into the depths is more thrilling than ever.”

The developer said early access for ‘Subnautica 2’ would begin “later in 2025”, and asked fans to let the team know what content they wanted to be included in the game by reaching out through Unknown Worlds’ Discord server and other social channels.