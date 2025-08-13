Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick is confident that Grand Theft Auto VI will not be delayed again.

Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick doesn't expect more delays to Grand Theft Auto VI

The much-anticipated game is slated for release on May 26, 2026, and Zelnick is adamant that the open world title will be available as scheduled - as fans have had to wait an extremely long time since the release of Grand Theft Auto V back in 2013.

He told CNBC: "My level of conviction is very, very high, obviously."

Zelnick continued: "We try not to pump expectations. Rockstar's whole stock and trade is to have these extraordinary expectations and still beat them. I know that's their goal. I know it's going to be an amazing game."

Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to be a huge hit when it is released but Zelnick isn't taking success for granted despite the huge popularity of the action-adventure franchise.

He said: "We run scared around here.

"We're looking over our shoulders. We take nothing for granted and we don't claim success until it occurs. So while I couldn't be more optimistic than I am, all of us have to do the work. We have to deliver something great to consumers and then the consumers are going to tell us just how great it is."

Zelnick explained that Rockstar has several games in development but stressed that Grand Theft Auto VI is the developer's "primary focus".

He said: "Rockstar does have a lot of other things going on, but (GTA 6) is of course the primary focus."

There has been speculation that prices for GTA 6 could be raised to cash in on the franchise's popularity but Zelnick isn't very enthusiastic about the idea.

Speaking during Take-Two's investor call earlier this month, he said: "I think our approach may be a little bit different.

"We believe that any consumer experience is the intersection of the thing itself and what you paid for the thing. So our goal is to vastly exceed expectations. We want to put out the best entertainment on Earth, and we want to deliver more value than what we charge for it. We think we've generally speaking, gotten that right."