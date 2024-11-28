Tencent has revealed its new action-adventure title ‘Light of Motiram’.

The Chinese gaming juggernaut officially announced the open-world survival crafting title yesterday (27.11.24), which is being developed by Tencent’s subsidary Polaris Quest.

‘Light of Motiram’ will follow a group of human survivors who attempt to rebuild civilsation, all while imposing robotic animals known as “Mechanimals” roam Earth freely.

The game’s overview reads: “In a world overrun by colossal machines, explore the vast open world, build your base of operations, advance technology, train Mechanimals, and take on formidable bosses. “Starting from the primitive age, forge a new path of development. Defy the machination, survive with Mechanimals.”

‘Light of Motiram’ is set to include different biomes like “lush tropical rainforests to barren desert landscapes and snow-capped mountain peaks”, all of which feature their own unique “Mechanimals”.

These robotic beasts aren’t all hostile however, as some will be tamable and can be trained, allowing players to call on them for support in combat.

As well as exploration, the game will focus on crafting, which Tencent has described the mechanic as being “a freeform building system powered by realistic physics simulation”.

‘Light of Motiram’ will also boast 10-player co-op, allowing games to team up with their friends and explore the wilderness in a “seamless gaming experience”.

Through its gameplay, setting and design, ‘Light of Motiram’ looks to have taken inspiration from Guerrila Games’ 2017 action-RPG ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’.