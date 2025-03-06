Naughty Dog head Neil Druckmann has cast doubt on there being a ‘The Last of Us Part III’.

The studio - which has helmed the post-apocalyptic action-adventure series since its 2013 debut - released ‘Part II’ in 2020 and has since remastered both the first and second titles, but when it comes to a third entry, Druckmann has said “don’t bet” on there being another ‘The Last of Us’ game.

When Variety asked him whether a ‘The Last of Us Part III’ would be happening, Druckmann said: “I was waiting for this question. I guess the only thing I would say is don’t bet on there being more of ‘Last of Us’. This could be it.”

‘The Last of Us’ has since moved to TV with the 2023 HBO adaptation, which stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and Kaitlyn Dever.

While the game series may be over, show producer Craig Mazin has suggested the future of ‘The Last of Us’ could be on TV - with work on a third season due to begin now that the second is due to release next month.

He said: “I’ve been feeling scared lately about like, ‘Oh, yeah, I have to start thinking about Season 3.’

“I remember having this feeling when we were finishing Season 1, where I was like, ‘How the f*** are we going to top this?’ Now, of course, I’m like, ‘How the f*** are we going to top this?’”