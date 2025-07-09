Ubisoft’s Red Storm Entertainment has laid off 19 employees.

Ubisoft’s Red Storm Entertainment has laid off 19 employees

The studio - which is best known for working on titles like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon and Star Trek: Bridge Crew - confirmed it has let go of 19 developers as part of a broader corporate effort to reduce costs.

In a statement given to IGN, Ubisoft said: “Today, Ubisoft made the decision to eliminate 19 roles at Red Storm Entertainment.

“This step is part of our ongoing, targeted restructuring and global cost-saving efforts, and reflects the needs on the studio’s projects. While this was not an easy decision, it was a necessary one given our operational priorities.

“We remain committed to supporting those affected with comprehensive severance packages, extended health-care benefits, and career transition assistance.

“We deeply appreciate their hard work and the impact they’ve had on Ubisoft.”

The publisher added that no other Ubisoft locations would be affected by the layoffs.

Red Storm - based in Cary, North Carolina - employs around 180 staff, and was acquired by Ubisoft in 2000.

The studio recently worked on a Splinter Cell VR title and The Division Heartland, though both were cancelled.

Red Storm most recently assisted Ubisoft San Francisco on XDefiant, though the shooter was taken offline last month.