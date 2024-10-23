'Tomb Raider' writer Rhianna Pratchett wasn't "allowed" to explore Lara Croft's PTSD in the games.

Tomb Raider

The 48-year-old video game writer - who is the daughter of late fantasy writer Terry Pratchett - worked on the 2013 'Tomb Raider' game and its 2015 follow up 'Rise of the Tomb Raider', and she is glad to see the new Netflix show delving into elements of Lara's character she wasn't able to include.

Although she hasn't watched the show yet, she told Eurogamer: "[I'm] glad to hear the series has touched upon Lara's PTSD after her experiences."

She added: "[This] was an area we weren't allowed to explore in the games."

The team - including narrative director John Stafford - had pitched the idea of "playable nightmares" to developer Crystal Dynamics, but they weren't convinced.

Speaking to the same outlet last year, Rhianna recalled: "I had the idea that she could have these scenarios from the first game that had got kind of twisted in her mind."

The new animated series sees Lara having flashbacks and nightmares, as well as explorable her personal life away from her hunting.

Rihanna said: "Lara's personal life and friendships and how she navigates the real world have always been fun areas to explore beyond the games.

"These were areas that both Gail [Simone] and I touched a lot upon in our runs on the Dark Horse comics - creating scenarios like Sam fighting off someone with a close-combat cupcake, and Lara taking on bad guys in the depths of the London Underground whilst dressed as one of the Bennet sisters.

"Sometimes it's silly, or irreverent, or just refreshing, but exploring that blurry line where the hero meets the human is always wonderfully fertile ground."