Tony Hawk is working with Activision on a new project that “fans will truly appreciate”.

Tony Hawk is working with Activision on a new project that 'fans will truly appreciate'

The 56-year-old professional skateboarder had previously collaborated with the publisher on his ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ series - which ran from 1999 to 2015, with a remake of the first two titles releasing in 2020 - and has now revealed he is once again working with the studio on an upcoming project.

During an appearance on Mythical Kitchen’s ‘Last Meal’ YouTube series, he said: “I wish I could tell you more, but I can tell you that I've been talking to Activision again, which is insanely exciting. We’re working on something. This is the first time I've said that publicly.”

While he refused to elaborate any further, Hawk added the project will be worth the wait.

He teased: “It will be something the fans will truly appreciate.”

The skateboarder then reflected on the beloved gaming series, and said everything about the original 1999 title “still exceeds [his] expectations”.

He gushed: “Everything exceeded my expectations. It still exceeds my expectations.

“I mean, that game is a reason why people still know my name.

“I’m proud to be associated with it, and to this day - 25 years later - people credit the game with getting them into skating, getting them into a certain kind of music. And I just feel lucky to have my name associated with that.”