Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 will reportedly release on 11 July 2025

According to leaker billbil-kun on X (formerly Twitter), the upcoming title will release on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch in roughly four months’ time - and will supposedly launch with three separate editions.

The leaker asserted that those three editions would be the Standard, Deluxe and Collector’s Editions, which will apparently cost $49.99, $69.99 and $129.99 respectively.

The Deluxe Edition will supposedly come with “Doom Slayer and Revenant Skaters, Unmaykr Hoverboard and in-game music”, and will come with three-day early access alongside the Collector’s Edition.

For players that pre-order the game, billbil-kun claimed ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4’ would include “Shader and access to the Foundry Demo” when it releases.

‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4’ is apparently set to be officially unveiled later today (04.03.25) at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET, where a full trailer will likely be released.

Rumours of ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4’ began to grow after skater Tyshawn Jones - who worked on the 2020 remaster of ’Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2’ - said he had worked on a new title in the Activision series that was “about to come out”.