Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 remastered is reportedly set to be shadow-dropped after the Xbox Summer Showcase in June 2025

Recently, skater Tyshawn Jones - who worked on the 2020 remaster of ’Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2’ - said he had worked on a new title in the Activision series that was “about to come out”, and leaker eXtas1s has now corroborated this claim.

According to the industry insider, the remastered game will be shadow-dropped at the Xbox Summer Showcase - which is slated to take place in four months’ time - for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

While publisher Activision is yet to confirm the remaster, Jones claimed ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4’ would be launching soon.

During a recent appearance on the ‘Breakfast Show’ podcast, he said: “I'm in a ‘Tony Hawk’ coming out, that's cool. They got a new one they remastering so that's about to come out. I was in the last one.”

In September 2024, Tony Hawk himself teased he was working with Activision again on a project that “fans will truly appreciate”.

Speaking on Mythical Kitchen’s ‘Last Meal’ YouTube series, he said: “I wish I could tell you more, but I can tell you that I've been talking to Activision again, which is insanely exciting. We’re working on something. This is the first time I've said that publicly.”