TRANSFORMERS: Galactic Trials has launched on console and PC

Combining arcade racing with rogue-lite combat elements, the newly-released title - which is developed by 3DClouds and published by Outright Games - gives players the chance to both face off on the track and fight as 11 iconic Autobots and Decepitcons like Bumblebee, Megatron, Elita-1 and Optimus Prime across 10 unique battle-race circuits.

In a statement, Managing Director of Outright Games Stephanie Malham said: “We have had the pleasure of collaborating with our friends at Hasbro on the ‘TRANSFORMERS’ I.P. many times over the years, but it is a real honour to be entrusted with an important, legacy brand like this, in the year of its 40th anniversary.

“For this important milestone, we worked to create a unique hybrid gameplay experience with ‘TRANSFORMERS: Galactic Trials’ that perfectly aligns with the more than meets the eye duality of these iconic characters.”

The title features two modes, namely the single-player mode Galactic Trials - which users can progress through to collect the 70 Prime Relics to upgrade speed, damage, and handling to their Transformers - and the two-player local multiplayer Arcade Mode, where gamers can enter quick races, create custom tracks and weapons, while also having the option to enter location-based tournaments.

‘TRANSFORMERS: Galactic Trials’ is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.