Ubisoft has “big plans” for ‘Rainbow Six Siege’.

Amid speculation that the studio is working on a sequel to its 2015 tactical shooter, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has suggested ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ still has a bright future ahead of it - teasing the company will bring meaningful changes to the game “across all platforms”.

During a recent financial update, Guillemot said: “As you know, we are preparing a big launch for ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ in the short term.

“Next year, we’ll have big plans that will benefit ‘Rainbow Six’ across all platforms, that’s focusing well, and that’s a key milestone in the gross plan for the company.”

Earlier this month, it was reported Ubisoft would “likely” release a second ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ game around the Year 10 Season 2 update, which is expected to be announced in the coming days at the Six Invitational 2025 (SI 2025) event, running from 14-16 February 2025.

X user fraxiswinning claimed the supposed sequel is being internally referred to as ‘Siege X’, and will feature a complete “engine overhaul” on top of a “graphical upgrade in textures and models”.

The leaker added the apparent game would also potentially do away with all of the old events seen in ‘Rainbow Six Siege’, and will only include “new ones” in the sequel.