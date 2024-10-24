Ubisoft has confirmed it is working on a new ‘Rayman’ game.

The platforming icon - which hasn’t received his own title from the studio since 2015’s ‘Rayman Adventures’ - was recently rumoured to be getting a new game, and now Ubisoft has revealed it is indeed developing another ‘Rayman’ entry and is currently in the “exploration phase” of the IP.

A representative for the publisher told Eurogamer: “We are pleased to confirm Ubisoft Montpellier and Ubisoft Milan have recently started an exploration phase on the ‘Rayman’ brand. The project is still in its early stages, and we will share more details later.”

The spokesperson also confirmed ‘Rayman’ creator Michel Ancel - who left Ubisoft in 2020 following a string of toxic behaviour allegations being levied against him by staff - was involved in the project.

They added: “As creator of the ‘Rayman ‘brand, Michel Ancel is being consulted to ensure consistency within the universe.”

This comes after Insider Gaming yesterday (23.10.24) reported that some developers working on ‘Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’ had been moved over to the platformer - which is said to be internally known as ‘Project Steamboat’ - after Ubisoft disbanded the team behind the action-adventure title.

The outlet said ‘The Lost Crown’ staff were also working on ‘Beyond Good and Evil 2’ and the next entry into the ‘Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon’ series.