Ubisoft is reportedly working on an 'Animal Crossing-inspired social sim' codenamed Alterra

According to Insider Gaming, the publisher’s studio Ubisoft Montreal is developing the game, which is being described as “an ‘Animal Crossing’-inspired social sim that will see players inhabit a home island that will consist of interactable NPCs named Matterlings”.

The supposed title - which is said to be helemd by ‘Gotham Knights’ creative director Patrick Redding - will let players leave their home island and travel to other worlds, consisting of different biomes, “Matterings”, enemies and materials.

‘Alterra’s building mechanics are reportedly similar to that of ‘Minecraft’s, with industry insiders claiming that players will need to go to the correct biome to find the right “Matterling” if they want to create a particuar item.

These “Matterings” apparently look similar to Funko Pop figures, with Insidering Gaming saying they have “large heads”, and are said to be inspired by fictional animals like dragons, as well as real animals such as birds and polar bears.

On top of this, these supposed creatures will also have different variations in their species, with players being able to distinguish between the “Matterings” through their clothes.

Sources told the outlet Ubisoft has been working on the alleged title for about 18 months after another project that used voxel creation was cancelled.

While ‘Alterra’ has not been officially confirmed, Insider Gaming believes the game is still several years away.