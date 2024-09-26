Ubisoft's CEO Yves Guillemot has stressed it is not the company's goal "to push any specific agenda" amid the 'Assassin's Creed Shadows's controversy.

The upcoming action-adventure title – which is set in Feudal Japan and is being developed by Ubisoft - has been the subject of heavy debate since it was revealed in May the game's protagonist would be the black Samurai Yasuke, and now the studio's boss has insisted the company does not have any "specific agenda" and is instead "committed to creating games for fans and players that everyone can enjoy".

In a recent conference call, Guillemot said: "Let me address some of the polarized comments around Ubisoft lately.

"I want to reaffirm that we are an entertainment-first company, creating games for the broadest possible audience, and our goal is not to push any specific agenda. We remain committed to creating games for fans and players that everyone can enjoy."

This comes just after the company announced it would be delaying 'Shadows' by three months to February 2025, citing the studio needs more time "to polish and refine the experience, pushing further some of our key features."

While the company said the game was "feature complete", Ubisoft said 'Star Wars: Outlaws's recent launch – which was hindered by several big bugs and glitches – had "led [them] to provide additional time to further polish" 'Shadows'.