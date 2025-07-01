Ubisoft’s next mainline Ghost Recon title is reportedly set to enter internal alpha this fall.

Insider Gaming claims that the upcoming game - which is said to be codenamed ‘Ovr’ - will enter its internal alpha phase in fall 2025, with the studio reportedly targeting a launch around fall 2026.

Sources suggest the alpha-to-launch period could span about 12 months, aligning with Ubisoft’s new internal milestones for its major projects after the studio announced it would delay “some of its biggest productions”, such as Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry, to ensure higher quality products.

‘Ovr’ marks Ubisoft’s return to traditional military simulation roots after Breakpoint (2019) received a mixed response and Frontline was cancelled in 2022.

Footage seen by Insider Gaming indicates ‘Ovr’ is shaping up as a military simulation title set in a fictional Naiman conflict, with the outlet drawing comparisons to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare franchise and Ready or Not.

Ubisoft is widely expected to hold off on revealing ‘Ovr’ until a major showcase, potentially during a Ubisoft Forward event in 2026 - continuing its strategy of keeping new IP updates under wraps until closer to completion.

With alpha testing set to begin later this year, Ubisoft will likely focus internally on refining gameplay mechanics, mission design, and squad AI.

Public previews and trailers could arrive in 2026, in advance of a planned fall launch.