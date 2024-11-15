The ‘Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell’ film from Ubisoft has been reportedly been cancelled.

The Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell film from Ubisoft has been reportedly been cancelled

According to the movie’s producer Basil Iwanyk, the flick - which would have adapted the game studio’s stealth-action franchise - has been scrapped because the creative team “just couldn’t get it right”.

The producer told The Direct: “That movie would have been awesome ... just couldn't get it right, script-wise, budget-wise. But it was going to be great.

“We had a million different versions of it, but it was going to be hardcore and awesome. That's one of the ones that got away, which is really sad.”

While Iwanyk claims the movie has been canned, neither Ubisoft nor New Regency - who are meant to be jointly producing the film - have confirmed the status of the project yet.

The flick was first reported to have entered development in 2012, with it being revealed later that year that Tom Hardy was in negotiations to star as the action hero Sam Fisher.

In 2014, ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ director Doug Liman became be attached to the film, though there has not been any official updates since then.

Throughout the following years, multiple leaked filming timetables for the ‘Splinter Cell’ flick gave hope that the project was still alive, though none of these supposed production dates ever materialised.

While the film may be cancelled, fans of the action series still have Netflix’s animated ‘Splinter Cell: Deathwatch’ TV show to look forward to, which received its first teaser trailer in September.