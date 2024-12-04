Ubisoft's 'XDefiant' has been culled already.

XDefiant is being pulled just six months after its release

The first-person shooter brought together various franchises from the 'Tom Clancy' universe and had attracted 15 million players, but due to "challenges", seemingly the recent closure of the gaming giant's San Francisco and Osaka studios, the title has been cancelled just six months after it launched.

Executive Producer Mark Rubin said: "Free-to-play games often take time to reach their potential. Unfortunately, continuing this journey became unsustainable.

"This project has been a personal passion of mine, and it's killing me to deliver this news. I want to give a shout-out to the great talent involved in making this game. Though not every challenge outcome will bring success, I hope they know they've really accomplished something."

Rubin added: "Yeah, it was a tough result despite an amazing team. Just incredibly proud of everyone's efforts and accomplishments amid challenges."

New player registrations are no longer available and servers will be sunset on June 3, 2025.

'XDefiant' launched on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on May 21.

The multiplayer title pitted two teams of six against each other in "a high-octane gameplay experience combining fluid and visceral combat with unprecedented freedom and personalisation".

'XDefiant' featured characters from Clancy franchises such as the Wolves ('Ghost Recon'), the Echelon ('Splinter Cell') and the Outcasts and Cleaners ('The Division').