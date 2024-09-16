Video games companies have been hit with an official complaint over claims they are "purposefully tricking" users into spending more in-game money.

Video games makers are under pressure over in-game purchases

The makers of games including 'Fortnite', 'EA Sports FC 24' and 'Minecraft' have been targeted by European consumer groups amid concerns gamers - including many young children - are being mislead into spending real world money on virtual currency in the form of gems or coins to use within games.

A complaint has been filed with the European Commission and the European Network of Consumer Authorities by the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) and 22 of its members in countries such as France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

BEUC Director General Agustin Reyna said in a statement: "BEUC's members have identified numerous cases where gamers are misled into spending money. Regulators must act, making it clear that even though the gaming world is virtual, it still needs to abide by real-world rules.

"Today, premium in-game currencies are purposefully tricking consumers and take a big toll on children. Companies are well aware of children's vulnerability and use tricks to lure younger consumers into spending more."

Video games giants named in the complaint include Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Mojang Studios, Roblox Corporation, Supercell and Ubisoft.

The BEUC stated that children spend an average of 39 Euros a month on in-game purchases with the virtual purchases market as a whole being worth around $50 billion worldwide in 2020.

The group added: "While [children] are among the ones playing the most, they have limited financial literacy and are easily swayed by virtual currencies."