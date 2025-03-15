‘Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 3’ is in development at Saber Interactive.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 3 is officially in the works at Saber Interactive

After the studio released ‘Space Marines 2’ to huge success last September, publisher Focus Entertainment has confirmed a sequel is now in the works.

On social media, Focus teased: “Your duty is not done.

“We’re pleased to announce that the development for ‘Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 3’ has officially begun …”

Focus boss John Bert also teased some of the features coming to ‘Space Marines 3’, including “an immersive campaign, a multiplayer mode, and innovations that will redefine the standards of third-person action games”.

While development on the third-person-shooter has started, Bert insisted Focus would continue to support ‘Space Marines 2’ - and said there would be “exciting content and regular updates in the coming years”.

He said in a statement: “‘Space Marine 2’ has proven to be a transformative game for Saber. It is the culmination of everything we have learned about game development in our 25 years in the business.

“We are now starting to develop ‘Space Marine 3’, a game that carries with it tremendous expectations from our rapidly expanding fanbase.

“While we will continue to support and grow the ‘Space Marine 2’ universe over the coming years, we will take all our learnings and apply them to an even bigger and more spectacular game for the third installment.”