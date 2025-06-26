Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has introduced Siege Mode in Patch 8.

The sci-fi action title - which is developed by Saber Interactive - has launched its latest update across all platforms, bringing the long-awaited Horde variant to Space Marine 2.

Patch 8 adds wave-based combat to the game through the new Siege Mode, allowing teams of three players to fend off increasingly lethal Tyranid and Chaos attackers.

Saber said in a statement: “It’s what the Emperor would have wanted.”

The developer added it has made some big changes to Siege Mode following player feedback from the Public Test Server.

Saber said: “The biggest criticism regarding Siege mode from the community was the wave timer limit. It exists only for technical reasons.

“In this build we've made some optimizations so the Siege mode can last longer.”

Developers teased that Siege Mode builds on World War Z–style mechanics, with “boss rounds” and heavy enemy swarms awaiting hardened Space Marines.

Future updates will likely expand Siege Mode with new maps, enemy types, and difficulty scaling - making it a key pillar of the game’s evolving roadmap.

Saber has also teased it is working on a “very big” future update for Space Marines 2 that will allow players to reuse chapter champion armour parts on other classes.