Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2 Chief Creative Officer Tim Willits has teased there are 'many more surprises we have yet to announce' for the game

The sci-fi shooter - which is helmed by Saber Interactive - is due to receive its fourth season of post-launch content next month, though Willits has now hinted this is only the beginning for ‘Space Marines 2’.

In an interview with IGN, the Saber boss said: “Our exact plans for the future of ‘Space Marine 2’s post-launch support are still being ironed out at this time, but we’re already committed to supporting it beyond our Year 1 roadmap.

“We’ve got new missions, new weapons, and a new class currently in the works, on top of which are many more surprises we have yet to announce. We have a lot for players to be excited about.”

Season 4 is set to bring the new horde mode ‘Siege’ to ‘Space Marines 2’, which will see teams of three players battle increasingly more difficult waves of enemies.

As well as ‘Siege Mode’, Season 4 will bring a handful of other new features.

Willits said: “In addition to two new DLCs for Season Pass owners coming with ‘Siege Mode’ (the White Scars Chapter Pack and Blood Angels Cosmetic Pack), Season 4 will bring a new game mode for PvP, a new Chaos enemy and a heap of small tweaks to class perks, Absolute difficulty or the ability to fight as a shield-less Bulwark with the Thunder Hammer.

“There’s more to it too, but you’ll have to wait a little longer.”