Warner Bros. Games is to restructure to focus on Mortal Kombat, DC, Harry Potter and Game of Thrones.

The studio has announced it will be undergoing a company-wide overhaul that will see Warner Bros. Games shift its focus solely onto its biggest franchises.

As well as this shift, the company said it will be changing its leadership, though stressed this move would not result in any layoffs or executives leaving the business.

Yves Lachance, head of Warner Bros. Games Montreal, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Development and will oversee titles based on the Harry Potter and Game of Thrones franchises.

Shaun Himmerick of NetherRealm Studios will also serve as Senior Vice President of Development, focusing on the Mortal Kombat and DC Universe properties.

Meanwhile, Steven Flenory from Warner Bros. Games New York has been named Senior Vice President of Central Tech and Services, responsible for game and publishing technology, customer support, quality assurance, and user research.

In a statement given to Variety, Warner Bros. Global Streaming and Games CEO J.B. Perrette said: “Our company is home to some of the biggest franchises in the world, and we are optimizing our team structure to develop long-term franchise roadmaps to delight players and fans of Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Mortal Kombat and DC games.

“We are very fortunate to have a strong stable of development and technology talent, and Yves, Shaun and Steven are respected leaders with excellent track records in their areas of expertise.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with them and the team as we work to make the best games possible for our key franchises.”