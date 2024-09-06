A sequel to 'Hogwarts Legacy' is on the cards.

Hogwarts Legacy could get a sequel in the future as Warner Bros. wants to cash in on a successor

Warner Bros Discovery chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels confirmed a follow-up to the 2023 game based on the beloved 'Harry Potter' franchise is in their future plans and they hope it will become one of their "biggest priorities", but insisted it's a few years away yet.

Speaking at the Bank of America’s 2024 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference this week, he spilled: "Obviously, a successor to ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ is one of the biggest priorities in a couple of years down the road.

“So there is certainly a significant growth contribution from that [games] business in our strategic outlook here.”

In the meantime, Warner Bros. Games just unleashed ‘Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions’.

The game gives fans the the opportunity to become a part of the world of Quidditch through either single player, co-op play, and competitive player vs. player online games.

The wizarding title is developed by Unbroken Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games banner and is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store).

Fans can play as a Beater, Chaser, Keeper or Seeker in various modes such as backyard battles in the Weasley Burrow and in spectacular showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup.

Players can play as or against Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and many more familiar faces. Additionally, gamers who own ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ can make use of the Bonus Legacy Pack. All they need to do is download ‘Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions’ and connect to their Warner Bros. Games account.

Warner Bros. Games president David Haddad said: “‘Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions’ gives fans a chance to delve further into the Harry Potter world with the thrill of playing this beloved, fantastical sport.

“The team has worked to capture the spirit of Quidditch, including iconic characters and never-before-seen areas of the wizarding world.”