What is the easiest game to win at the casino?

If you've ever been a novice at the casino tables or even at your favourite online casino, you'd recall how intimidating it can be. Thinking about the odds, your next moves and even the opposition all at once is pretty exhausting. This is the very reason some casino games are better suited to beginners than others. Read on and make some discoveries.

Easiest games to win at

Best Classic Casino games for beginners

By definition, a beginner-friendly and popular casino game should be one with low risk and average technicalities. In essence, something you have a fair chance of winning and is not so difficult to follow and understand. By these standards, there are a couple of options to choose from. Let's roll out some of the easiest games to win at the casinos.

Slot games : Entertaining and Uncomplicated

Fulton J. Sheen, Catholic prelate — “Grace does not work like a penny in a slot machine.”

Online Slots or poker are about the easiest casino games to play whether as a beginner or with some experience. Typically, they require no strategic skill or experience as you'd only have to push a button or flip a lever to get going. Nevertheless, slots can also be tricky when it comes to odds and risk.

Many slot games have a house edge ranging from 2% to 10% which doesn't really present the best chances of winning ultimately. As such, you'd want to only choose to gamble on slot games with high Return to Player percentages.

While many casinos organize their slot games based on RTP percentages, it's often much easier to discover high-RTP slots through dedicated review platforms like casinocanada.com. These sites serve as a reliable guide to Canadian online gaming, consistently highlighting and categorizing slot games by their Return to Player rates in their detailed reviews. This makes it more convenient for players to identify games that offer better chances of winning.

In addition, let's name a few of the best-circulating slot games with the highest RTPs:

Mega Joker, 99.00%

Book of 99, 99.00%

Goblin's Cave, 99.32%

Ugga Bugga, 99.07%

Roulette: Elegant and smart

From its social appeal to its simplicity, roulette is one of the most spectacular casino games in circulation. It is beginner-friendly with simple enough gameplay. Typically, players only have to place a bet on which number pocket the spinning wheel will fall on and have a go.

However, roulette odds are tricky as well. The game offers pretty high payouts. And you should know with a high payout comes high risks. For a lower-risk approach, follow even money two-way bets such as red or black, odd or even. This way, you curate a roulette experience with a nearly 50% winning chance.

Fun Fact: In 1943, a man named Joseph Jagger figured out a biased roulette wheel in Monte Carlo, winning millions. Casinos now check wheels for imperfections to prevent this.

Blackjack

Nick Dandalos, professional gambler — “The house doesn't beat the player. It just allows him to beat himself.”

If you are looking at it for the first time, blackjack may come across as a little too technical. However, once you get the hang of it, it's bliss. It is particularly exciting because it involves a level of skill and tactic. In simple terms, the goal of blackjack is to get a hand that is closer to 21 than the dealer's without going over.

The odds of winning are better due to its lower house edge. Practising some basic moves like hitting, splitting, standing or doubling down will put you in a pretty good place for a start.

H3: Craps

Craps, just like blackjack may seem a little complicated at first, but you'll be having a blast once you understand the ground rules. Basically, the game features rolling a pair of dice and players betting on the outcome of each roll. Once the game gets going it has a pretty rewarding gameplay.

For a beginner-friendly experience, it is advised to engage Craps with the most beginner-friendly bets. A perfect example is the prime line bet, which presents a low house edge of just 1.41%. In all, once you get familiar with the rules and the basic bets, Craps is one of the best casino games to explore as a beginner.

Fun Fact: Craps originated from an old English game called "Hazard”, which dates back to the 12th century.

What is the easiest game to win at the casino?

In today's casino sphere, there's a lot to explore. But as a beginner, you'd want to explore the easiest games to play and win. In essence, games that offer a good balance of fun and win potential. Great options like craps and slots have been mentioned so far, as they all offer simple rules and relatively favorable odds.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

